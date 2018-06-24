RAIN PLAYS SPOILSPORT AT POLITICALLY-MOTIVATED EVENT

e-dedication of houses constructed under ‘Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana’ was organised by Ujjain Municipal Corporation at Jogipura locality on Maxi Road on Saturday afternoon. Rain during the programme changed atmosphere and people started searching for shelter and some of them even used cut-out to cover themselves

Several senior officials including divisional commissioner MB Ojha, IG Rakesh Gupta, municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal and others were present on the dais, but most of them disappeared from there as soon as rain started. Smart City Project CEO Avadhesh Sharma himself started readjusting cut-outs to protect from drenching

Prime Minister Narendra Modi through satellite e-dedicated the houses to beneficiaries, but could not talk to six selected beneficiaries of Ujjain due to sudden rainfall during the formal programme. He was to talk to them through satellite from Nehru Stadium, Ujjain and OB van was locally arranged, but to no avail. Even, the cut-outs of the PM fell flat at the venue of e-dedication

Although the huge cut-outs of chief minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan put at the venue of programme remained intact, waterlogging was witnessed at the Jogipra, which exposed the preparedness of Ujjain Municipal Corporation. Energy minister Paras Jain, mayor Meena Jonwal, MLA Mohan Yadav and scores of peoples’ representatives and BJO functionaries were also seen helpless

As everything got disturbed and even the pandal at main venue of the e-dedication programme fell, all attendees found it proper to leave from there and thus the nature created hurdles in a highly ambitious programme. About 5 mm rainfall was recorded during programme FP PHOTOS BY SUNIL MAGARIYA