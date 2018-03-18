Pt Anand Shankar Vyas a patriarch of Indian traditions

Ujjain : Reviving old Indian traditions, beliefs and rituals can be daunting at times, given the onslaught of western culture in recent times. Often, keeping them alive and carrying them onward to next generations meet with stiff resistance and apathy from community members and society at large. Pt Anand Shankar Vyas, a veteran priest and eminent religious scholar of Hindu traditions and culture, is trying against all odds to hold the flag of Indian traditions high. Every year he celebrates Hindu New Year with great fervour and gusto. Free Press spoke to him on the sidelines of the approaching New Year.

On being asked how he would celebrate New Year this time he said “there is no conclusive evidence in history as to why western New year is celebrated but during this time, nature itself signals a change as trees sheds leaves and birds chirp to herald a new beginning. Therefore we must observe it steadfastly and celebrate the arrival of New Year during this time.”

On being asked what sort of preparations goes into celebrating the occasion “In the past, Ujjain used to be Greenwich of the world and this is the very city from where calculation of time originated. Considering that, on this day, at the sun rise at 6:27 AM, we first take out religious procession from Bada Ganesh in the midst of blowing of conches by Bengali women. During the procession, 101 women carrying sacred “kalash” on their head along with a troupe of dancers, drum beaters and Bhajan singers move towards the Kshipra river. Upon reaching the Kshipra river bank, everyone offers water and worship the rising sun. Amid chanting of vedic Mantras, prayers are sung to welcome new year and later on sweets and prasad are distributed among devotees.”

So is there a future for such traditions “Well, I would like to establish our old and revered traditions into each Indian household. Earlier, there was no discrimination among individuals to celebrate each others’ festivals. However, now people are divided on caste and religious lines. This celebration is not only for Hindus but for everyone because there are enough evidences to support the fact. We have been doing this for past 41 years however there is no government support as we are moving alone in this direction to uphold lost traditions. However there are some bright spots as few devotees of mine in California and Silveniya in USA and one in Singapore have begun to celebrate this wonderful event. Sounding optimistic he said “The Future lies in the hands of this generation and generation to come how there is indeed a silver lining.”

Any message to Ujjainites, he said, “it is our duty to keep long-cherished traditions of our ancestors’ and forefathers’ alive. Everyone must realise this, that there is great danger lurking around to ruin our glorious past in the guise of western culture. We, especially younger generation must get together in order to restore the old glory that India and world was proud of.”