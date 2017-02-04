Property tax recovery, a headache for Ujjain Municipal Corporation

Ujjain: A major source of income for Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) is the property tax levied on the residential and commercial properties of the city. A total of 1.17 lakh properties are registered with, of which 76,759 properties are residential, 14,226 properties are commercial and remaining 26,552 properties are tax free.

Every year an amount of about Rs 80 crore is to be recovered by the UMC as property tax. But a meagre amount of about Rs 11 crore could be recovered in the financial year 2015-16. In the financial year 2016-17, UMC has increased its target up to Rs 30 crore. But realizing these statistics looks far cry for UMC as the latest data suggest that only Rs 10. 68 crore has been recovered till Friday. This is only about 20 percent of the total tax to be recovered.

Zone 3, which has the highest number of commercial properties registered in the city, only deposited the amount of Rs 1.c1 crore out of Rs 12 crore. This is only 10 percent of total amount. With such low collection of tax, how the UMC plans to carry out development works, as tender amount of many crore are still due to be paid. Zone 4, Freeganj zone, has about 9771 residential properties and 2410 commercial properties. Around 30 percent tax recovery has been seen in this zone, which is highest amongst all the 6 zones.

Deputy-commissioner, property tax, Yogendra Singh Patel, said that his department is running a rigorous drive to collect tax by conducting a door to door survey. Over 20 defaulters with the due amount of more than Rs 1 lakh have been issued the order of confiscation of property by the department. All the data have been transferring to digital format, which will stop people from tax evasion.

The financial year is ending and only 20 per cent tax collection is an alarming figure for a governing body which undertakes all the major infrastructure development projects in the city. Upon asking why strict action was not taken against defaulters, the deputy-commissioner said UMC could not carry an action which created a sense of apprehension amongst citizens. “Like Electricity Board we can’t go and cut the connection which stops the defaulter to continue the use of service,” said Patel

As public representatives continue to woo voters, the strict action against defaulters will only be a matter of dream as any strong action will deter the voters to elect the candidate next time.