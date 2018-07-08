Professors’ agitation enters day 3

Ujjain : Professors continued their agitation for the third consecutive on Saturday to implement the 7th pay commission as per UGC scales.

The professors met State higher education minister Jaybhansingh Pawaiyaand apprised him of their demands. The professors also staged ‘dharna’ at Government Madhav Science College.According to divisional president of the association Dr BS Makkad and Secretary Dr Dilip Soni, Dr Meda, Dr Nishchal Yadav and Dr Angram Singh were also present during the agitation. Dr Makkad said professors, assistant professors, librarians and sports officers working in various universities of the state are not getting the 7 th UGC pay scale. He further said that from July 12 to July 20 the agitation would be in its second phase and during the third phase on July 23, all the professors and officers would be go on a mass leave and would hold a protest rally in Bhopal.