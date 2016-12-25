Ujjain : A huge number of sharp edged weapons were reportedly seized by the police from Loharpatti area located in Valmiki Colony. According to information, some people had placed orders to blacksmiths to make knives in large quantity. On being informed, the police reached Loharpatti from where a number of sharp-edged weapons were seized. The police also reportedly arrested the person who placed the order to the blacksmiths. However, Neelganga and Madhav Nagar Police did not confirm about any such incident while taking to Free Press.
Police seize illegal weapons, arrest one
