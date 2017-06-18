Police arrest 3 people for online cheating

Ujjain :Jiwajiganj police arrested 4 people for cheating a youth online. The police released a press note in this regard.

The plaintiff Shubham, resident of Bharatpur, lodged a complaint with Jiwajiganj police station, that someone wanted to sell his I-phone against Rs 10000 and promised to deliver it to him in Ujjain, as the plaintiff was to visit Ujjain.

On reaching Ujjain, the victim contacted the person to buy the phone and was asked to come to Piplinaka area. On meeting the person, he was asked for the money but was not shown the phone. After some time, three of the person’s accomplices of the person snatched the mobile from the plaintiff along with the cash after stabbing him on his leg.

Shubham lodged a report against these people and described their appearance to to the police. The police registered an FIR against Aman (18), and other accomplices, who are minors.