People of different communities in city celebrate Holi peacefully

Ujjain : The festival of Holi was celebrated peacefully and with great zeal by young and old in the city. Children and youngsters got into the ‘Holi mood’ from morning and many social groups and community people also joined in to celebrate the festival which continued till evening.

‘Holi utsav’ was celebrated on the ghats of the river Kshipra, organised by the Panda Samiti. The people worshipped and offered decoration material to the Kshipra. People also played Holi with ‘gulaal’ and flower petals. At Nikaas Chauraha, Holi was played with yellow soil. At ISKCON temple, the festival was celebrated with the lectures by saints as the devotees played Holi with the Gods showering flower petals on them. ‘Phaag utsav’ was celebrated in almost all Lord Krishna temples in the city.

City buses and other means of public transport were not available on Holi. PHED also supplied water for one hour extra which was a relief for the people. The Sahajyog family organised a ‘havan’ and meditation programme at Sankhyaraje Dharamshala to celebrate the festival of Holi. The ‘havan’ was done by Sahajyog people in front of the photo of Mata Nirmala Devi. Harsiddhi Bhakt Mandal and Maa Santoshi Bhakt Mandal also organised a ‘phaag utsav’ participated by several people.

A doctors’ cell was organized in the Holi Milan Samaroh of AJJAKS (Madhya Pradesh Anusuchit Jati Janjati Adhikari evam Karmchari Sangh The chief guest of this programme was former judge Devisingh Parihar while DR RL Parmar presided over the programme. Jagannath Bagdi conducted the programme and Mahesh Viroliya proposed the vote of thanks.

Policemen celebrate Holi on Saturday

After maintaining law and order in the city on Friday, the policemen celebrated Holi on Saturday. The arrangements for the same were done at Police Line. The police officers visited houses of their seniors and applied ‘gulaal’ on them. All of them later joined each other at Police Line and celebrated the festival of colors in full swing. IG V Madhukumar, DIG Raman Singh Sikarwar and SP Sachin Atulkar arrived at the place of celebration in a chariot. Arrangements of water tankers were also made at Police Line. All the police officers danced to the beats of the drum while playing Holi.

Dhol from Nasik, band from Indore for ‘Rangpanchmi Ger’

‘Rangpanchmi Ger’ celebrations at Mahakaleshwar Temple will feature a team of 150 ‘nagada-dhol’ members from Nasik. A colorful flag foot march will be organised on Rangpanchmi on Tuesday. Tableaus from Delhi, Barnagar and Indore will also be present in the ‘ger’ in which Lord Mahakal will be seen adorning a‘ sehra’ form. The Rajakamal band from Indore has also been included in the ‘ger’.