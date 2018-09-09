Pending cases settled during National Lok Adalat

Ujjain : National Lok Adalat was held in District Court Building on Saturday. It was inaugurated by District and Sessions judge RK Vani by lighting candle before the portrait of Goddess Saraswati and Mahatma Gandhi. Lok Adalat convener Gajendra Singh, family court judge GP Agarwal, Bar Council president Pramod Choubey along with advisors and staffers of the court were present.

Criminal, civil, electrical act, labour, motor accidental claims, bank recovery matters, pending cases, property tax matters , water tax matters, cheque bounce case, family court related cases and other matters will be settled in National Lok Adalat.

Ujjain Municipal Corporation also organised National Lok Adalat at its zone offices and recovered Rs 1,19,41,350 as property tax dues and Rs 1,01,82,962 as water tax dues.