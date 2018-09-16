Pal sets Sept 30 for completing ongoing works

Ujjain : Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal on Saturday convened a meeting of officials to take stock of ongoing development works within the limits of Ujjain Municipal Corporation. During the meeting, Pal instructed the officials to get all the ongoing work completed by September 30. The commissioner also asked them not to interrupt the ongoing work without her knowledge.

Officials have also been instructed to prepare list of zone-wise colonies to make them slum-free. Maximum efforts should be made to give benefit to beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, she told to the officials. The commissioner decided to organise an ‘awas mela’ at Samajik Nyay Parisar with bank finance. The programme will be advertised in the city for promotion of the scheme. Constructions of multilevel parking, shopping complexes, Patwari school, rotaries and other development works are on top priority of UMC and must be completed soon, she said.

The commissioner clearly told the officials that any negligence in performing duties assigned will not be tolerated. The meeting was attended by Yogendra Patel, Sunil Shah, executive engineer Rambabu Sharma, Arun Jain, additional commissioner BK Sharma, zonal officer PC Yadav, Anil Jain, Manoj Rajwani, and PRO Raees Nizami.

Pal takes stock of cleanliness

Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal visited Ramghat and Gayakotha area and took stock of cleanliness in the areas. Officials accompanied her during the visit were instructed to maintain cleanliness of the areas. UMC team penalised shopkeepers for littering Ramghat, Begambag and Gudari areas and recovered Rs 7200 as penalty.