Painting exhibition to be held today

Ujjain : Reflection Group will organise a 3 day painting exhibition at Kalidas Academy today. Spokesperson of the organising committee informed that four budding artists Mahak Duggad, Harsha Chetwani, Kapil Saxena and Adiya Yadav participated in the exhibition.

The painting exhibition will be inaugurated by Ujjain Development Authority chairman Jagdish Agrawal at 11am today. Senior painter Dr RC Bhawsar will also do live paintings at the exhibition venue. The exhibition will remain open from Sunday to Tuesday from 11am to 9pm. The spokesperson further said that the concluding ceremony will be held on Tuesday at 7pm and divisional commissioner MB Ojha will be chief guest of the programme.