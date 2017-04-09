One cannot imagine the pathetic condition of elderly people in BPL category: Gehlot

Social justice and empowerment ministry launches ‘Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana’ in Ujjain and Nellore (AP) 2145 senior citizens receive assistance equipments, including dentures, spectacles, walker, walking stick and hearing pairs.

Ujjain : About 2145 elderly people of the district were distributed various assistance equipments in a programme organised to formally launch the ‘Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana’ held here at Government Polytechnic College on Saturday. Union social justice and empowerment ministry launched the scheme simultaneously in Ujjain and Nellore (Andhra Pradesh).

Addressing the occasion, union minister for social justice and empowerment, Thawarchand Gehlot said that despite having affluent economy people do not take care of their elders in cities, and one cannot even imagine the pathetic condition of elders living below the poverty line. He said that Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana has been launched for the people over 60 years of age and assistance equipments including dentures, spectacles, walker, walking stick and hearing pairs are distributed to them under the scheme. He informed that as many as 266 districts of the country have been included in the yojana and Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain district is one among them.

During the programme, Gehlot also inaugurated a district-level ‘antyodaya mela’ and laid foundation stone for 33 different works worth to the tune of Rs 204 crore. As many as 457 beneficiaries were distributed a sum of more than Rs 3.21 crore as aid.

Those addressed the programme, included energy minister Paras Jain, Member of Parliament Chintamani Malviya, mayor Meena Jonwal, MLAs Bahadur Singh Chauhan, Dilip Singh Shekhawat, Mohan Yadav, Anil Firojiya and Satish Malviya and general manager of ALIMCO, PK Dubey. Zila panchayat chief executive officer SS Rawat delivered the welcome address.