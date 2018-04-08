Nitin David – A pioneer, for whom safety of life holds great value

Ujjain : Many campaigns have been tested and re-tested in Ujjain city for traffic compliance. As it stands, every year the local administration chalks out a seemingly meticulous strategy demanding strict obedience from residents. However, like every year, efforts in this direction could not bring about desired results, as neither the citizens themselves nor administration is concerned about road safety and public life. But, here is a man working relentlessly to overcome odds and forging ahead with his mission of creating public awareness on road safety norms and regulations.

Meet Nitin David, a fierce and bold personality, running a children’s academy in Azad Nagar, constantly making masses aware through his unique campaign “Helmet for the Family”. Free Press caught up with him recently, where he elaborated upon his mission with great candor.

On being asked him about his pioneering campaign he replied “Helmet for the Family” campaign is meant for those individuals who have utter disregard and apathy towards roads safety and their own lives. “As it is, people in Ujjain have little or no regard for compliance of traffic rules and regulations. Anyone can be seen flouting and violating rules on the roads mercilessly. It is a daily occurrence. Despite the scenario being so gloomy, we are leaving no stone unturned in driving sense into people against violation of traffics laws. Under this noble initiative, we provide helmets to the needy and to riders for free, so that in case they meet with an accident, their valuable lives can be saved,” he points out, adding that “during an accident head injuries can prove fatal for any individual, therefore wearing a helmet helps in protecting their lives. We have donated 600 to 700 helmets for free to many individuals, so far”

We asked him about what drove him to come up with such a campaign. An emotional David answers, “My only child my son Ronit died in August 2015 in Pune, in a road accident. His bike rammed a pole lying by the roadside. He sustained severe head injuries, which proved fatal for him and later on, he succumbed to his injuries. He was riding his bike without a helmet at that time. Had he worn a helmet, his life could have been saved. It’s great personal loss and the trauma my family and I have been suffering over these years is unfathomable. We have not come to terms with it. I do not wish to see any parent going through such horrific times, as we did. This led me and my wife Ravina David, towards this noble cause.”

When enquired about the funding for continuation of this campaign he says “This campaign is self-funded. We have no support from any government body or organization and we don’t want it either. Yes, the progress is not bourgeoning but we are moving slowly and steadily and doing our bit.” He also rued about the basic life support techniques which lacks in our elementary education.

When asked how he ensured credentials of a genuine and needy rider seeking helmet for free, he responded, “We do a thorough investigation and verify his credentials before giving away a helmet. We also note down their names and addresses and keep checking with them whether they are wearing helmets or not. If they bump into me somewhere in the city riding without helmet, I also chide them for not wearing it. Besides this, I also scold teenagers and youngsters if they are found driving rashly and recklessly on city roads.”

On being asked what message he had for youngsters he appealed “Your life is precious and invaluable not only for you but for your parents and family members also, as they are fully dependent upon you. So don’t forget to wear a helmet if not for yourself, then at least for sake of your near and dear ones, as they must be waiting anxiously for your return.”