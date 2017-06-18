Free Press Journal
Nayab tehsildar booked for accepting bribe

Nayab tehsildar booked for accepting bribe

— By FPJ Bureau | Jun 18, 2017 12:09 am
Ujjain: Lokayukta police arrested the Nayab tehsildar for accepting a bribe of Rs 5000 at Panbihar on Friday.  On the complaint of Dinesh Sarda, Lokayuta police arrested Anand Mohan Shirvastava. The police also arrested his colleague Nandupuri. The Lokayukta team was instructed by SP Getesh Garg to take the action.

