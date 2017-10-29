National Kalidas art fest winners announced

Ujjain : Results of the National Kalidas Painting and Sculpture Competition-2017 were announced on Saturday and entries of five artists of the country were chosen as the best entries.

Kalidas Sanskrit Academy director, Anand Sinha informed that the competition was organised as part of the Akhil Bharatiya Kalidas Samaroh. Entries were invited from artists for this year’s national exhibition on the theme ‘raghuvamsham’. 205 entries were received and 88 paintings and 9 sculptures were selected for the exhibition.

Out of those selected, the entries of Balanga, Odisha based Biranchi Narayan Behra’s painting, ‘Sampurna Raghuvamsham’; ‘Raghuvamsham’ of Deepak Bhandari (Kangda, Himachal Pradesh); ‘Lanka Dahan’ of Pt Jayesh Trivedi (Ujjain) and ‘Badalon ka sparsh karti Sita’ of Neeraj Dikshit (Indore) were selected for prizes.

In the sculpture category, Gwalior based Gaurav Kulshreshtha’s entry titled ‘Gau Seva’ was chosen for prize. Consolation prizes for painting will be given to Nirupama Taank Meena (Bhav Nagar, Gujarat), Monika Gohil (Bhopal), LN Sinhrodia (Ujjain), Sanoshi Shyam (Bhopal) and Narkhadiwala Bakrol (Gujarat).

Likewise, Ujjain based Mahendra Wadia’s sculpture has been selected for the consolation prize. The members of jury included Padma Shri Vijay Sharma (Chamba), Avadhesh Mishra (Lucknow), Harchand Singh Bhatti (Bhopal), Shashikant Mundi (Indore) and Dr Kedarnath Shukl (Ujjain). The prizes will be given during the valedictory function of the Kalidas Samaroh on November 6.