Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#KritikaChaudhary
#LondonFire
#Farmers
#Darjeeling
#QatarCrisis
#BabriMasjid
#CattleBan
#ChampionsTrophy
#GST
#KulbhushanJadhav
Home / Ujjain / Narmada-Kshipra link projects epitome of corruption: AAP

Narmada-Kshipra link projects epitome of corruption: AAP

— By FPJ Bureau | Jun 18, 2017 12:08 am
FOLLOW US:

Ujjain: Organising head of AAP slammed Ujjain Municipal Corporation for supplying dirty water contaminated with industrial waste of Indore as Kanha river water gets mixed with the Kshipra making its water very polluted and non potable. He also condemned the authority for failure of Narmada-Kshipra link project due to corruption.

EDITOR’S PICK