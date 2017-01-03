Nagar Keertan procession taken out in Ujjain

Ujjain: A Nagar Keertan procession was taken out by the Sikh community members on account of Prakash Parva, here on Monday.

The procession started from Doodhtalai Gurudwara and reached Patani Bazar Gurudwara via Dewasgate, Malipura, Satigate and Gopal Mandir. The youth of the community were exhibiting feats during the procession while the women were singing hymns. Gurugranth Sahib was placed on the chariot in the procession for the devotees to view. Convener of the programme was Iqbal Singh Gandhi and director of the programme was Indrajeet Khanuja.

Charana Singh Gill, president of Sikh Sangat Indrajeet Singh Mutreja, Harmeet Singh, Ravi Chhabra, Gurmeet Singh, Charnjeet Singh Sunny, Raja Kalara, Goldy Sahani and hundreds of people of the community took part in the holy procession.