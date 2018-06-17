Muslim community celebrates Eid in city with fervor

Ujjain :The Muslim community in Ujjain celebrated Eid on Saturday. The Eid namaz was offered in many mosques across the city with a wish of peace, camaraderie and good rain.

The main namaz was offered at the Eidgaah in Indira Nagar at 8.30 am, under the guidance of Shehar quazi Khalikurrehman, with hundreds of members of Muslim community. After completing namaz, community members hugged each other and exchanged wishes.

Collector Manish Singh and SP Sachin Atulkar on behalf of the administration arrived at the Eidgaah and congratulated community members.

In muslim majority areas in the city, women, children and men of the community were seen wearing new clothes and celebrating with fervor. Guests were welcomed with delicious dishes of ‘sheer-khurma’ and mouthwatering ‘sevaiyya’. Children received ‘eidies’ from elders. The administration remained on high alert in sensitive areas of the city. A Rapid Action Force was also deployed in the city to tackle any untoward incident.

Many social organisations and public representatives also organised ceremonial programmes to wish Muslim community members on Eid. Officials of Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) accorded a warm welcome to Muslims at Eidgaahs. Mayor Meena Jonwal and Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal also expressed wishes on Eid. UMC PRO Ahmedraees Nizami, additional commissioner Sanjay Mehta, deputy commissioner Sunil Shah, Yogendra Patel, health officer BS Mehte, Vivek Jain, Purshottam Dube were also present there at the Eidgaah.