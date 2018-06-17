Municipal commissioner chalks out priorities at her first time line meeting

Ujjain : Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal convened her first time limit meeting and addressed officials on Saturday. She apprised them of her priorities as officials as administrative head of Ujjain Municipal Corporation. Tightening the noose on officials, she candidly said, as an administrative head she would not tolerate any disobedience and lethargy in completion of any assigned task. She made it clear that arbitrary decisions would not be taken by any official of the civic body. She also asserted that no official decision could be passed without her approval.

Proposals related to development and construction work should not presented in parts, she said. She also insisted on priority redressal of complaints registered with CM help line. Light, health, construction and revenue department heads were instructed specially to sort out within two or three days. She issued clear instructions that issues brought forward in the ‘Jansunvai,’ must be resolved soon.

During the meeting she focused on illegal encroachments and instructed officials to take strict actions to demolish such structures and also advised to nip such encroachments in the bud. On the problem of cleanliness, the commissioner advised to take actions mutually for maintaining cleanliness in the city and said encroachments and cleanliness are connected with each other. Zonal officers should have control on their arrangements for maintaining cleanliness in their zones and take strict actions against the defaulter employee.

According to the commissioner, assets belong to UMC must be displayed on its portal along with its lands and buildings, shopping complexes, as these assets are the main source of the income of the UMC.

The commissioner gave instructions to recover property tax rapidly and take strict action against the big defaulters. Officials were told to conduct regular inspections of public utility places like crematoriums, UMC hospitals and other organisations belonging to UMC and prepare proposals for approval for their development. She called on employees facing problems in assigned works to get in touch with her immediately without hesitation. The commissioner told officials to give their hundred percent for the coming cleanliness survey to bring the city to number one spot. She asked officials to tackle g the Prime Minister’s programme to be held on June 23, enthusiastically.

Additional commissioner Sanjay Mehta, deputy commissioner Manoj Pathak, Sunil Shah, Yogendra Patel, executive engineer Hanskumar Jain, additional commissioner (finance) Pavankumar Chouhan, health officer BS Mehte and other officials attended the meeting.