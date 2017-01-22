Mukhya Mantri Swasthya Seva Shivir inaugurated

Ujjain : Residents of the city received a gift in form of Chief Minister’s ‘Swasthya Seva Shivir’ for treatment of serious patients suffering from 20 different critical diseases. In a ceremonial function at Charak Hospital, Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Thawarchand Gehlot and Energy Minister Paras Jain inaugurated the camp on Saturday.

“The Union government is committed to providing health facilities to weaker sections of the society and many schemes are being conducted by the government to provide quality treatment to patients of these sections,” said Union Minister Thawarchand Gehlot in his inaugural speech.

In presidential speech, energy minister Paras Jain said that these camps were organised across the state on different dates where people would get free of cost treatment by renowned doctors, he also expressed thanks to Almighty for giving an opportunity to serve people.

On this occasion special guest MLA Mohan Yadav said that treatment to 20 major diseases was provided in the camp. The motive of the camp is to provide quality treatment free of cost patients of weaker section of the society. The Polio Chariot of Health and Family Welfare Department was also flagged off by guests.

MLA Satish Malviya and Anil Firoziya, UDA Chairman Jagdish Agrawal, Shyam Bansal, Lalji Ram, Municipal Commissioner Ashish Singh, Patient Welfare Committee’s member Vinita Sharma, Rajesh Borana, joint-director Health Dr Nidhi Vyas, deputy-director Dr Lakshmi Baghel, CMHO Dr Pradeep Vyas, CS and Hospital Superintendent Dr ML Malviya, Dr Shashi Gupta, Dr Aruna Vyas, Dr Sunita Parmar, Dr Achala Maharaja, Dr Dinesh Pendharkar, Oncologist Dr CM Tripathi, Dr SP Dubey, Dr Pradeep Porwal, Dr Raviranjan Tripathi, Dr Ashish Mishra, Dr Sandeepa Shrivastava, Dr Rahul Awasthi, Dr Prashant and Dr Rakesh Jain were present during the programme.