Molestation cases on rise in city

Ujjain : Atleast three incidents of rape were registered at two police stations of the city on Saturday. A 17 year old girl was raped by Jitendra, a resident ofShastri Nagar, in the first incident.Jitendra was a tenant in the same house in which the girl lived. The girl was with her younger brother and sister in the house when the incident happened. On being tipped off,Neelganga police staff arrested the accused and registered a FIR under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code.

In another incident, a 30 year old woman was raped by Vishal, resident of Gujarat at a lonely place after she was threatened that her children and husband would be killed. The victim lodged the report with Neelganga police stationwith the help of residents of the area. The police then registered a FIR against the accused and succeeded in nabbing him.

One more incident of rape was recorded with Mahakalpolice station. According to police, Shakib, a resident of Lal-Masjid FawwaraChowk raped a 19 year old girl in a lonely place, and threatened to kill her if she informed anyone.The victim registered an FIR against the miscreant.