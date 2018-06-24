Minority panel member takes stock of welfare schemes

Ujjain : Minority Commission member Sunil Singhi, who enjoys status of Cabinet minister, reviewed implementation of Prime Minister’s 15-point programme in Brihaspati Bhawan Kothi Palace Ujjain on Saturday.

He reviewed implementation of schemes meant for backwards and minorities. Singhi directed officers to organise public awareness camps on 15-point programme and schemes.

He reviewed works being done by Backward Classes and Minority Welfare Department. Assistant director Dr Anuradha Sakwar gave a power-point presentation about preliminary, post-metric scholarship scheme, merit cum means scholarship, for students of minority classes.

She also talked about onoing Chief minister minority self-employment scheme and Chief minister minority financial welfare scheme.

Dr Sakwar said that minority pre-metric scholarship is given to students scoring 50% or more marks from standard I to X if their parents’ annual income is less than Rs 1 lakh.

Similarly, scholarship is given to students from class XI to PhD, if they have scored 50% or more under post-metric scholarship scheme. Their parents annual income should not be more than Rs 2 lakh.

Singhi was informed that financial assistance of Rs 6.44 lakh was provided to seven beneficiaries of minority community under Chief Minister’s Minority Sector Swarojgar Yojana.

Women and Child Development Department officer said that 1,584 pregnant women and 1,393 mothers from minority community have benefitted from Supplementary Nutrition Diet.

Additional collector Deepak Arya, assistant director of Backward Class and Minority Welfare Department, Sunil Kasliwal, Indrasingh Tuteja and other officers were present.