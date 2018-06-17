Mega farmer tractor rally on June 18

Ujjain : BJP divisional organising secretary Pradeep Joshi and city chief Iqbal Singh Gandhi along with Kisan Morcha president Chandra Vijay Singh Chouhan held a meeting at Lok Shakti office on Saturday to formulate a strategy to counter Congress propaganda.

Joshi said that Congress was misleading the people. Tractor rally will be organised on June 18 morning by farmers.

The farmers are enthusiastic about the rally and want to counter Congress. Rally will start from Samajik Nyaya Parisar and after taking a round of the city will conclude Nanakheda Stadium. The gathering will get guidance from the guests.