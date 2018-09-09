Meeting reviews Brahmin Mahakumbh preparations

Ujjain : Akhil Bharatiya Brahmin Samaj will organise Brahmin Mahakumbh on September 21 in which over 50,000 Brahmin are expected to take part. Community members organised preparations meeting at Chardham temple on Saturday in which around 2000 community members were present.

Convenor Rameshwar Dubey and Ravi Shukla informed that Acharya Shekhar has asked the community members to mark their presence in the upcoming mass event. Shanja Chulha Programme preparations were also reviewed on the sidelines of the meeting. Ravi Kumar Shukla pointed out that Brahman community is united now and everyone will see its strength. “We can change the course of politics by our determination,” he said. Pt Rameshwar Dubey has revealed that around one lakh Brahmans will participate in the upcoming Mahakumbh. Brahman Matrashakti state president Nisha Tripathi and divisional president Prerana Manana also addressed the meeting.