Media workshop on cow protection held

Ujjain: A media workshop-cum-dialogue on ‘Role of government and society in cow protection’ was organised at hotel Shanti Palace on Thursday under the aegis of divisional public relations office.

Addressing the programme, key speaker and senior journalist from Bhopal Shivkumar Vivek said any reporter irrespective of belonging to the print or electronic media would have to adopt fast changing technical aspects, be more studious and accountable. Another scribe Manoj Saini (Indore) opined that a person who wanted to play a long innings in the media should be physically and mentally fit be impartial to all.

Expressing views, scholar Dr Mohan Gupt said Indian culture is based on immortal thinking, which has deep roots in scientific approaches. He said that despite having innumerable benefits from the cow we have almost ignored it. Mohan Nagar (Betul) as a subject expert said “the cow is a sole base of Indian farming and retrogressive effects have been seen in the society ever since farmers diverted to mechanical and chemical farming.”

Veterinary department deputy-director Dr HV Trivedi and Dr GG Goswami also spoke. Local scribes raised several issues related to cow protection and maintaining dignity of media and media persons. Prior to it, the guests inaugurated the programme by lighting the traditional lamp before the portrait of Goddess Saraswati. Anubha Singh delivered the welcome address. Pankaj Mittal conducted the proceedings and HS Sharma proposed a vote of thanks.