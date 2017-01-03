Mayor Meena Jonwal seeks cooperation of religious bodies for ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’ in Ujjain

Ujjain: Mayor Meena Jonwal on Monday sought cooperation of various religious organisations in resolving the problem of absence of public toilets near religious structures.

“We are keen to install public toilets at different places, but religious structures create hindrances many a times and the work cannot be finished without cooperation of the organizations oncerned,” she said addressing a meeting of the multi-stake-holders under ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’.

Those extending their suggestions on the occasion included Municipal Commissioner Ashish Singh, Speaker Sonu Gehlot, Simhastha Fair Authority chairman Diwakar Natu, health in-charge Satya Narayan Chauhan, social workers Ullahas Vaidya, Shashiranjan Akela, Pratibha Joshi, Shailendra Vyas etc.

They insisted on levying fine on spitting and open defecation in public places. They said public toilets should be constructed at Freeganj and Kothi Road. They urged not to grant permission to construct multi-complex or shopping complex without public toilets. Evening sanitation arrangements shall be enforced at all the haat bazaars. Raids should be conducted on polythene manufacturers. Fine should be recovered from persons or organisations who litter busy places in the name of welcome events, they suggested.

50 per cent of urban localities not ODF

Meanwhile, collector Sanket Bhondve on Monday reviewed the progress of the first phase of ‘Nagar Uday Abhiyan’. It was informed in the meeting that out of 197 wards of different urban bodies across the district, 99 wards were not ODF. Second phase of the drive will be commencing from Tuesday.