Mayor Meena Jonwal inspects fertiliser plant in Ujjain

Ujjain: Mayor Meena Jonwal inspected the plant being set by Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) to produce fertiliser from garbage near Gondiya. The plant is coming up near the village trenching ground under JNNURM. According to sources, 80 per cent work of the plant is complete.

The mayor was accompanied by in-charge, health committee Satyanaryan Chouhan. UMC has built the plant with high tech machines at the trenching ground near Gondiya. The plant will convert garbage, including polythene, clothes etc into fertiliser.