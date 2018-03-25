Mayor approves construction of 9 new overhead water tanks

Ujjain : A meeting of mayor in council (MIC) was held at Mayor’s office on Saturday, where the mayor approved the proposal for construction of 9 new overhead water tanks in the city to provide clean drinking water to the city with full pressure. The estimated cost of construction of these overhead tanks will be Rs 35 crore.

These new tanks will be constructed in Rishi Nagar colony, Mahesh Vihar colony, Kanipura, Sandipani Nagar (Dhancha Bhawan), Shankarpura, Alkapuri, Junan Somwariya, Patel Nagar and Vikram Nagar. The mayor also instructed that a senior official should be present in PHED control room to solve citizen’s drinking water problems. She said the drinking water supply line could be laid with the sewer line works, as digging and re-construction of roads will be done during that time.

In the meeting, the 304 temporary cleanliness workers were made permanent as per the orders of the government. With this, every worker will receive a benefit of around Rs 3000 to 4000 per month. The 705 eligible permanent employees also got approval of grain loan at the rate of Rs 15000 per employee.

MIC member Radheshyam Verma and Mangilal Kadel presented bouquet to mayor Meena Jonwal, Water Works Committee in-charge Kalawati Yadav and commissioner Vijay Kumar J for approval of construction of 9 new overhead water tanks. Similarly Autonomous Employees Association president Ramesh Raghuwanshi, employee leader Sandeep Kalosiya, Bunty Daroga, Ajay Dawre and Chhayaprakash Dayma also thanked the mayor and MIC members for approving the proposal of regularization of daily wagers.

MIC member Satyanarayan Chauhan, Durga Chaudhary, Geeta Chaudhary, Karuna Jain, additional commissioner Sanjay Mehta, additional commissioner (finance) Pawan Kumar Chauhan, deputy commissioners RP Shriwastava, Manoj Pathak, Yogendra Patel, Sunil Shah, superintendent engineer Hanskumar Jain, executive engineer Dharmednra Verma and Gyanendra Singh Jadoun were present at the meeting.

Tarantaal Swimming pool to open from April 2

The mayor along with MIC members inspected the Tarantaal Swimming pool on Saturday and gave necessary instructions for repair work of pool, showers and bathrooms. She instructed officials to complete all the repair works before the pool opens for public on April 2. The procedure for entry passes has also begun in the pool.