Man taken hostage, robbed at Tarana

Ujjain : Three unknown men kept a man identified as ThanniramMeena, 40 a resident of Dosa Rajasthan, hostage and stolehis tractor, thresher, cutter pump and Rs 20000 cash. The robbed machinery accounted for more than Rs 10 lakh. The incident occurred 3 km away from Tarana on Friday evening.

Meena had come to Taranaalong with his nephew Dinesh Meena. On Friday, both men were returning to Rajasthan when a youthapproached them saying he needed to reap his wheat crop.

Both men agreed to go along with theyouth. On reaching the farm, two more youths came and separated the uncle and nephew. They were then beaten up and held hostage,and robbed of all their machinery and cash

Both men managed to free themselves and reachTaranaat night. A case of abduction and robbery has been filed at Taranapolice station under section 365 and 394 of the IPC against the three unknown men.

Thanniram informed that all three were between 20 to 25 years and he could easily identify them. Based on the information given by him, police are on the lookout for the robbers.

