Man gets 10 yrs in jail in dowry death case

Ujjain: Second ADJ LD Solanki on Tuesday sentenced a person to prison term of 10 years and imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 in connection with a dowry death. According prosecution story, one Shabana, wife of Zakir (23), a resident of Ramwasa, had committed suicide by pouring kerosene on her body.

Her husband reportedly used to torture her mentally and physically for money to buy a tempo. Nanakheda police registered the case on June 26, 2015 and arrested the accused under sections 304 (B) and 498 (A) of the IPC and Dowry Prohibition Act. ADJ court, during the trial, found the accusations against Zakir true and pronounced the judgment. FPns