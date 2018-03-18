Lecture series on ‘Sanatan’ tradition organized

Ujjain : A series of lectures was organised on ‘Sanatan tradition’ by the cultural department and Triveni Kala Puratatva Sangrahalaya at the premises of the Sangrahalya. Officer in-charge Avadhesh Shrivastav informed that during the programme former acharya and Dr Krishnkant Chaturvedi, head of Sanskrit Pali Prakrut post graduate department, Rani Durgavati University, was the key orator.

In his address he said, doctrines that are beneficial to human beings will be acceptable to the society. He further said that consciousness depends on the internal power of the human being. The programme was presided over by Maharshi Sandipani Rashtriya Ved Vidvidya Pratishthan secretary Dr Virupaksha V Jaddipal, who also addressed the programme and threw light on internal human powers.

The guests were welcomed by Avadhesh Shrivastava, while the programme was conducted by Dr Sadanand Tripathi. Premsrijan Peeth director Dr Jeevansingh Thakur expressed gratitude on this occasion. The programme was attended by Pt Anandshankar Vyas, Dr Bhagwatilal Rajpurohit, Dr Balkrishna Sharma, Dr Shailendra Parashar, Dr Suryaprakash Vyas, Dr RC Thakur, Dr Shailendra Sharma, Patibha Dave, Dr Seema Sharma, Dr Santosh Pandya and many scholars.