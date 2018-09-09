Lecture-demo on Kathakali impresses students

Ujjain : Lecture-demonstrations were presented at two schools under the joint auspices of SPIC MACAY and SRF Foundation on Saturday.

At Government Sarafa Girls Higher Secondary School, Kalamandalam guru Sadanam and his co-artistes started with 24 basic ‘mudras’ of Kathakali and also demonstrated the ‘nav rasa’. Girls were asked to observe the stories and various mudras used to depict different ideas, which they did with great interest. At the end full make-up Kathakali dance was performed on story “Kalayansoughadhikam” by Kalanelyam Vinod as a Bhim and Kalamandalam Kutty Krishnan as Hanuman. The students were enthralled by artistes performance. Vote of thanks was given by principal Mukesh Trivedi.

At Kadambini Children Academy, the programme started with a traditional story of elephant, python and lion. The students were asked to use particular mudras to create different words and meanings out of them, thus giving them a taste of how classical dance is used to communicate. Artistes were felicitated by principal Manju Kirti Vasistha. SPIC MACAY chapter coordinator Pankaj Agarwal said these SRF Virasat Lecdem-modules conducted by SPIC MACAY are creating a great impact on young minds by introducing them to the great traditional art forms of India through interaction with eminent artists from across India.