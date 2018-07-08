Leader of opposition demands holding MIC meeting

Ujjain : Leader of opposition RajendraVashishtha alleged that development works in the city were on hold because the Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) was not taking any decision in the matter. He also saidmeetings of members of mayor-in-council (MIC) were not being held regularly and that was the main reason for not taking important decisions in this respect. Vashishtha wrote a letter to municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal and demanded to hold regularly meetings of MIC members and also demanded a UMC convention for redressal of pending cases in the interest of the city and citizens.He underscored that 35 important matters were pending related to development of the city. Vashishtharequested the commissioner that Section 13 of MP Municipal corporation Act 1998 said that any matter related with MIC must be redressed within 10 days.Vashishthamentioned in detail, the rules of the Act in his letter to the commissioner and demanded an early meeting of the MIC to redress the pending matters in the interest of citizens of the city.