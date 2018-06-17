Laxmi Bai’ martyrdom day on June 18

Ujjain: Martyrdom day of Jhansi’s Rani Laxmi Bai will be observed on June 18. Programme will be held near Mahakaleshwar bridge in the morning. Akhil Bharatiya Youth Brahmin Society’s president Arpit Pujari said that all Indians remember the sacrifice of Rani Laxmi Bai but the Brahmin society especially observe the day. Ujjain Municipal Corporation will soon establish Rani Laxmi Bai’s bust on rotary near Mahakaleshwar bridge which will give the city a reason to be proud of.