Lawyers create ruckus on court premises

Ujjain: Lawyers played havoc on the issue of deflating of the tyres of their vehicles on Tuesday on the court premises.

As per information, vehicles of some lawyers were deflated as ADJ Shyam Bihari Verma was miffed at the parking of vehicles on the court premises following which he had ordered to deflate tyres of the vehicles not properly parked. The lawyers raised slogans against the Justice and staged dharna at the main gate of the court against the order as they found their vehicle tyres deflated by the court employees.

The lawyers did not get any response from the justice. However, they met District and Sessions Judge RK Shrivastava in this regard but as the outcome was not favourable, the lawyers began to create ruckus on the court premises.

On being informed ASPs Vinayak Verma and Amrendra Singh, Madhav Nagar TI MS Parmar, Nanakheda TI Vivek Gupta and Neelganga TI OP Aheer reached the court premises to control the situation. The lawyers continued to stage dharna at the main gate of the court demanding an apology from ADJ Verma in this regard. The incident put people in difficulty as no lawyer was available to attend the hearing against various cases scheduled on Tuesday. Bar Association president Yogesh Vyas and secretary Manish Manana led the protesters.