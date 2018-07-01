Kshipra water turns red due to contamination

Ujjain : The water level of river Kshipra increased due to heavy rains in outskirts areas, Dewas and Indore during the last couple of days. However, waste water flushed out by factories located in Indore and Dewas continued to mix with the waters of the holy Kshipra, through the Kanh river, contaminating it.

The water of the river turned red at many place and the experts say that the water could lead to water borne disease, if it is not treated properly. Miffed over the contaminated water, residents said the diversion pipe line installed at Triveni area of the river Kshipra to separate the water of KanhRiver, was of no use and the government had wasted crores of rupees in vain over this project.