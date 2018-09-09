Kshatriya Mahasabha protest against SC/ST Atrocity Act

Ujjain : Akhil Bharatiya Kshtriya Mahasabha has been organising nationwide protest in support of their demands of abolition of caste-based reservation and amendment in SC/ST Atrocity Act. The community organised a mass rally on Saturday which began from Samajik Nayay Parisar and concluded at Shahid Park where members submitted memorandum addressed to President of India to collector’s representative Nayab Tehsildar Alok Chore.

Mahasabha city head Balbir Singh Panwar and district head Naresh Singh Bhadauriya informed that a nationwide ‘signature campaign’ was organised by community from August 30 to September 7 in support of their demand. During the campaign citizens from general category, backward class and minority community members signed the letter and supported the cause. 115-page memorandum with signatures of 11000 members was submitted to the authority at Shahid Park during rally.

National vice-president Bheru Singh Chouhan and Dr Ramavatar Singh Kushwah along with journalist Mahendra Singh Bais addressed the rally on the occasion. Subsequently members reached SP office and presented memorandum confronting the cases, filed during ‘Bharat Bandh’ which was scheduled on September 6. Along with Kshatriya Mahasabha, Karni Sena, Akhil Bharatiya Brahman Mahasabha, SAPAKS community, Kayastha Mahasabha and other members participated. Angad Singh Bhadauriya, Rajesh Singh Kushwah, Kishore Singh Bhadauriya, surendra Singh Tomar, Ram Singh Jadon, Meera Sikarwar, Rajkumari Dixit, Usha Panwar and several other community members took part in the protest.