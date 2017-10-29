Kashmir still in peril due to post independence decisions: Kshama Kaul

Ujjain : Eminent litterateur Dr Kshama Kaul (New Delhi) delivering a keynote address on the topic, “Indian Polity and Kashmir” on the fourth day of week-long 15th Dr Shivmangal Singh Suman memorial goodwill lecture series has said the integrity of Kashmir has been in peril due to certain decisions taken post-Independence.

‘The irony is there were lesser conflicts among separatists than Indian politicians.Effects of imposition of special articles like 35 A and 370 are quite visible and despite assurances no political party has so far able to remove such discriminatory provisions. This is a clear glimpse of selfishness and vote bank politics,” she said.

Simhastha Fair Authority chairman Diwakar Natu and veteran freedom fighter Premnarayan Nagar also expressed their views. KMS Kulshreshtha delivered the welcome speech. Drishti Chawda conducted the programme.