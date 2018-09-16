Karni Sena’s maha rally today

Ujjain : Karni Sena will organise a mass rally in city on Sunday to for their demands of reasonable amendments in SC/ST atrocity Act and Resevation policy.

Organisation secretary Shailendra Singh Jhala said around 3 lakh people from general, OBC and minority community will participate in the event. Sena deployed around 2500 volunteers for the proper arrangements of the event.

Rally will begin from Nankheda stadium at 9 am. Sena members seated in their 2-4 wheelers will travel through Sanwer road, Tower Chowk, Chamunda Mata Square, Dewas Gate, Daulatganj, Kanthal, Biyawani Square and converge at Chimanganj Mandi Parisar where guests will address the gathering.

ABKM supports maha rally

Akhil Bharatiya Kshatriya Mahasabha (ABKM) has supported the Karni Sena’s initiative to fight against the reservation policy and demand of amendment in SC/ST Atrocity Act. ABKM asked the community members to participate in the maha-rally scheduled on Sunday. Mahasabha will also greet the rally at Malipura. Kshatriya Mahasabha’s national secretary Anil Singh Chandel, Hardayal Singh Thakur, Rajendra Singh Chouhan, Uday Singh Chouhan and several other community members will participate in the event.