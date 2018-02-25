‘Kabir mahotsava’ celebrated at sevadham

Ujjain : The 23 rd ‘Kabir mahotsava’ was organised at Sevadham Ashram by Sadguru Kabir seva shodh sansthan and sevadham, jointly on Saturday. Artistes of national and international fame performed and sang devotional songs based on saint Kabir’s poetries. Sevadham founder Sudhir Bhai Goyal said, many guests had arrived at Sevadham from Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra to celebrate the function.

A spokesman of sevadham ashram said singer Prahladsingh Tipaniya, Muralala Marwada, Hajari Solanki from New Delhi, Lakshamadas Baul, Nandlal Bhat, Nitai Das, Pritam Malviya and Suraj Ujjaini enthralled the audience at the ashram with their performances. Resident children of sevadham also presented a beautiful hymn. All the artists with Rajkumar Agrawal and Omprakash Bagadiya were felicitated with mementos and shawls. The programme concluded with a feast offered by the ashram.