Junior students allege sexual harassment by seniors at Mahakal Vaidik Shodh Sansthan

Ujjain : Some senior students were reported to have sexually harassed a couple of junior students in Mahakal Vaidik Shodh Sansthan located at Chintaman Jawasiya. All the accused students and the victims are minors.

Mahakal Police registered a case on the basis of the statement of victims taken by SI Dawood Khan against three students of the institution studying in Class 10 and 12. Both the victims are students of Class 9.The victims also lodged a complaint against an employee Anil Khandelwal for making their video. However, the police could not arrest the accused till late on Saturday. According to caretaker Ashok Thomre, all the three students had been rusticated from the institution.

The victims also alleged that the administration of the institution was not taking their complaint seriously and was trying to underplay the matter. The detailed report of the incident will be handed over to collector Sanket Bhondve.

In this regard Madhya Pradesh Yuva Shiv Sena Gauraksa Nyas and Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Mahasabha have submitted a memorandum to the collector. State spokesperson Manish Singh Chouhan demanded stern action against the accused students as well as officials of the institute responsible for the lapse.