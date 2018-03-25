JSF to organise matrimonial introductory meet today

Ujjain: Jazba social foundation (JSF) will organise an All India matrimonial introductory meet on Sunday at Mannat Garden from 9am to 5pm. The spokespersons of the organising committee Sarafraj Qureshi and Naeem Khan informed that over 100 resumes had been received in this connection. Energy minister Paras Jain will be the chief guest of the programme, while Waqf board chairman Shoukat Khan, Ameen Pathan and Nazma Azeem will be the special guest of the programme. Qureshi further said that Sanwar Patel, Jeetu Patwari and others will also be present during the meet.