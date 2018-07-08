Jan-Ashirwad yatra preparations in full swing

Ujjain : The preparations of Bharatiya Janata Party’s most ambitious Jan-Ashirwad Yatra are in full swing. The party’s state leadership is sparing no stone unturned to make the event successful. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) vice president ,Vijesh Lunawat and State minister Jaybhansingh Pawaiya convened a meeting of party workers and leaders on Saturday in connection with the preparations of party’s highly ambitious, 55 days long Jan-Ashirwad Yatra and BJP president Amit Shah’s first general public meeting in the regiona head of the assembly poll. Media in-charge Sachin Saxena informed that the meeting was held at the party’s office ‘Lokshakti Bhavan’.

In his address Lunawat praised the leadership and management of party president Amit Shah, and encouraged party workers for work hard to form the Government in the State again. Jaybhansingh Pawaiya also called on party men to form the Government in the State for the third consecutive term. He also praised Amit Shah’s management skills in winning elections.

During the meeting BJP district head Iqbal singh Gandhi delivered the welcome speech. Divisional organisation secretary Pradeep Joshi, Babulal Jain, MP Chintamani Malviya, MLA Mohan Yadav, Ujjain Development Authority president Jagdish Agrawal and senior party men also attended the meeting.