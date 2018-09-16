Free Press Journal
Jan ashirvad yatra: Preparatory meet held

— By FP NEWS SERVICE | Sep 16, 2018 12:19 am
Ujjain : Bharatiya Janata party will begin its jan ashirvad yatra from Makdoan, Tarana constituency on Monday morning under the leadership of CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

District President Shayam Bansal and divisional in charge Jagdish Agrawal held a preparatory meeting at lokshakti Bhavan in which he deployed the responsibilities of various arrangements for the yatra. Shayam Bansal informed that party leaders and workers has been meeting with residents and inviting them for yatra. Street meetings have also been organised by the leaders. Nagda MLA Dilip Singh Shekhawat, Tarana MLA Anil Firojiya and Mahidpur MLA Bahadur Singh Chouhan have asked the citizens to participate and provide their support to CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. District secretary Ashok Katariya, Yashoda Bairagi, district vice-president Dilip Modi, Kailash Vipat, Rakesh Yadav, Gajraj Singh Jhala, Pankaj Chuhan, Hemant Patel and Gajendra Parmar were also present in the meeting.


