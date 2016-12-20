Man stabs brother in dispute over farmland in Ujjain

Ujjain: A man reportedly stabbed his cousin in a dispute over an agriculture land on Sunday.

According to information, Jagdish Dewada of Sadar was stabbed by his cousin Prakash Dewada of Jayramchak village following a verbal spat. The incident took place on the field of Jagdish.

Prakash was accompanied by Rohan and Savitri Bai. Injured Jagdish was sent to the hospital. Unable to bear the shock, father of Jagdish, Siddhanath Dewada, suffered a heart attack and died.

Chimanganj Mandi police registered a case against Prakash, Rohan and Savitri under sections 323,324,294,506 and 34 of the IPC. Prakash was arrested but the two others managed to flee.