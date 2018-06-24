Int’l De-Addiction Day to be observed on Tuesday

Ujjain : International Day against use of Narcotics Substances and its illegal trade will be celebrated on Tuesday as per state government directives.

The purpose of celebrating the day is to create an atmosphere of inhibition, so that people can be motivated into shunning the bad habit. Programmes will be organised to make society aware of rising alcohol consumption, prevention of drug addiction

Collector Manish Singh instructed departments concerned to organise programmes regarding public awareness about disadvantages of alcohol and drugs. The collector also instructed officials to organise programmes in collaboration with Gayatri Shaktipeeth family. The administration will organise film exhibition and de-addiction rally. The collector directed the municipal corporation, police, education, women and child development, social justice and other departments concerned to ensure success of the events.

Poster competition to be organised on Tuesday On International de-addiction day a poster competition will be organised at Vikram Kirti Mandir premises on Tuesday between 3.30 pm and 4.30 pm for participants in the age group of 10 to 16 years.