Indore: Workshop on cyber awareness organised at Aurobindo Institute

Indore: The 270th workshop on cyber awareness campaign under ‘Black Ribbon Initiative’ was organised at Sri Aurobindo Institute of Allied Health and Paramedical Sciences, on Friday. As many as 284 students and faculty attended the workshop to know the safe use of internet to avoid cyber crimes.

Police Radio Training School director ADG Varun Kapoor explained several aspects of cyber security and how to use technology for benefit, rather than making mistakes. During the workshop, Kapoor explained about some common faults due to which cyber crimes are increased.

To avoid such crimes, people should make their password unique so it wouldn’t be stolen by the hackers easily. Do not save password on browser at all, do not write password anywhere and don’t share it with anyone, always set the option showing password recovery so one can recover the forgotten password easily.

Kapoor also explained about financial and social media crimes to students and faculty. The cyber criminals generally commit crimes after stealing data from device by hacking it and through social engineering.

During the workshop, Kapoor interacted with the participants directly and answered their questions and concerns about cyber security and awareness. People who attended workshop also appreciated it as very useful and also hailed the awareness efforts being done by Kapoor.

Two students Divesh Mandhyan and Anushka Shrimal were felicitated with certificates and golden badge during the programme. The event concluded with felicitating of ADG Kapoor with appreciation certificate by principal Dr Anand Mishra. Director of the institute Shekhar Modhak and DSP (radio) Subhash Singh were also present.