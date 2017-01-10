IMA Ujjain gets country’s best unit award for exemplary activities

Ujjain: The local unit of Indian Medical Association (IMA) was given the country’s best unit award for 2015-16 during the 91st annual conference of the association held at AIIMS, Delhi.

During the function, then president of IMA Dr Jitendra Bhatnagar and secretary Dr Mayank Gupta were given a trophy, shawl and a citation in the form of the award. Dignitaries including IMA president Dr KK Agrawal, health secretary CK Mishra, Medical Council of India president Dr Jaishriben Mehta, ICMR head Dr Somya Swaminathan, Attorney General of India Mukul Rohtagi, Padma Vibhushan Sonal Mansingh, former election commissioner SY Qureshi and director, health services, Dr Prasad gave away the award.

According to Dr Mayank Gupta, it was for the time in Madhya Pradesh that any of the branches of IMA was given the best unit award. There are about 1,800 IMA branches functioning across the country and one of them is being selected for the award every year. According to him, the Ujjain branch was given the award for the first time for its exemplary services in the fields of education and social awareness, national vaccination campaign etc. The branch was also given a state-level award during a function held at Bhopal in November last year, he added.