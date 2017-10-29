Hues of Kathak

Well-known artists of the country namely Afsar Khan (A); Swati Sinha (B) and Manish Sathe (C) stage classical dance presentations, in the presence of an impressive audience (D) at the Vikram Kirti Mandir, Ujjain on Friday night. It was first day of a four-day dance festival, being jointly organised by the Pratibha Sangeet Kala Sansthan, Sangeet Natak Academy, Kathak Kendra, New Delhi and Ministry of Culture, Government of India FP PHOTOS
JUST ARRIVED
- Priyanka Chopra to Mithali Raj: When celebs were trolled (unnecessarily) for their dress sense
- Cricket’s lost talents! Pravin Amre: A dream debut followed by tough luck
- Bollywood’s Forgotten Stars: 10 things you might never have known about Indian Tarzan Hemant Birje
- Bollywood classic revisited 7 intriguing facts about original Ittefaq a splendid suspense thriller
- What Happened: Review
EDITOR’S PICK
UP CM Yogi Adityanath fire-fights on Taj Mahal issue
It is a matter of some relief that better sense has prevailed on the BJP in Uttar Pradesh and Chief…
Judicial activism fuels a fresh tussle
The judicial activism debate has a tendency to re-surface time and again with no solution to the conundrum. The latest…
Gauri Lankesh echo in Malta scribe killing
It could have been the murder of Gauri Lankesh in Bangalore all over again. Lankesh had won the Anna Politovskaya…
Hinduism and the challenge of Hindu Rashtra
Around 2,000 Dalits in Gujarat recently abandoned Hinduism. Former UP Chief Minister and head of the Dalit-centered Bahujan Samaj Party,…
Another opportunity in Kashmir
You are damned, if you do. And, of course, you are damned, if you don’t. The Congress loudmouths have found…