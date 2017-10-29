Free Press Journal
Hues of Kathak

— By FPJ Bureau | Oct 29, 2017 12:08 am
Well-known artists of the country namely Afsar Khan (A); Swati Sinha (B) and Manish Sathe (C) stage classical dance presentations, in the presence of an impressive audience (D) at the Vikram Kirti Mandir, Ujjain on Friday night. It was first day of a four-day dance festival, being jointly organised by the Pratibha Sangeet Kala Sansthan, Sangeet Natak Academy, Kathak Kendra, New Delhi and Ministry of Culture, Government of India FP PHOTOS

