Health checkup camp organized

Ujjain : A free health checkup camp was organised on Saturday by CHL Hospital and Deep Jyoti health and education social welfare society jointly at Vidyapati Nagar in Sai Mandir. Over 300 patientssuffering from various diseases pertaining to bones, female and teeth were checked during the camp.

Convener of the programmeDrJitendraRaikwar said the camp was inaugurated by judge NK Modi, Simhastha fair authority chairman DiwakarNatu, speaker SonuGehlot, Press Club president Vishal Hada, Sanwar Patel, CHL manager Rajul Bhargava, corporator,RinkuBelani and Congress leader Ravi Rai by lighting lamps”.

Organisation head Deepak Jain welcomed the guests. Dr Anita Peter, Dr Sachin Agrawal, DrTanvi Tiwari, DrDevesh Pal, PunamPande, DrNilesh Sharma, DrShaileeKhare, Dr Rajesh Chouhan, DrJuned Khan, DrArun Shukla, Deepesh Sharma, Arpit Jain, Jai Choudhary, Seema Tiwari, MangalaVaishnav, PriyaPavitran and Mukesh Rajput provided their services at the camp. Patients were also given diet counseling,DrRaikwar added.