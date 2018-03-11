Guv to inaugurate week-long Vikramotsav tomorrow

Ujjain : State governor Anandiben Patel will inaugurate the week-long Vikramotsav at 5.30 pm on Monday at Vikram Kirti Mandir. The event will conclude on March 18 with a poets meet at Tower Chowk. Various programmes related to Vikramaditya will be organised during the week-long celebration.

A meeting chaired by MLA Mohan Yadav was held at Simahstha Fair Authority office to discuss the preparation for the success of the event. On this occasion, collector Sanket Bhondve, officials of different departments and public representatives were present. Government Girls’ Post Graduate College, Dussehra Maidan, Government Polytechnic College, Government Engineering College, Government Madhav Science College, Panini Sanskrit University and Dongla Observatory have been selected as venues for the week-long celebration.

A Kalash Yatra will be taken out on the inaugural day on Monday from the Government Girls’ Post Graduate College to Vikram Kirti Mandir.

Collector Bhondve has issued directives to officials of various departments concerned for making necessary arrangements at all venues of the event. The collector also instructed the officials to arrange 2.75 lakh lamps immediately for the smooth conduct lamp lighting programme. This work should be done through public participation by connecting every section of society and public representatives he added. He urged the organising committee members to involve the public for the light and sound events to be held at Kothi Palace.